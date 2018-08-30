From homeless addict to radio host
Former addicts host BBC Radio Leeds show

A group of former addicts have produced a one-hour BBC radio local show as part of their recovery.

The Growing Rooms rehabilitation programme, run by St George's Crypt in Leeds, works to help addicts become "productive members of society".

The group of 15 took part in a series of workshops, interviewed high-profile guests and gained editing skills.

