Leeds ram-raid caught on camera
Third ram-raid on Flannels designer shop in Leeds

A designer clothes store has been targeted by ram raiders for the third time in eight months.

The front window of the Flannels shop in Leeds was smashed on Monday evening by a Nissan, which was then abandoned.

Video recorded by a passer-by shows two other vehicles at the scene being loaded up by the gang.

  • 21 Aug 2018
