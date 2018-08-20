City hospice marks 40th anniversary

Video

Denise Richards, a patient at Wheatfields, talks to the BBC about the help she has received as the hospice marks its 40th anniversary.

The Sue Ryder hospice in Headingley, Leeds, opened in 1978 and helped 1,200 people in 2017 alone.

Denise, 64, was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer in February and died two weeks after the film was recorded.