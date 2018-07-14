School's toast mosaic record attempt
Video

School attempts to burn up world's largest toast mosaic

Pupils and staff are hoping to set a new record by making the world's largest picture out of toast.

The challenge at Ryburn Valley High School in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire involved using more than 15,000 slices of bread and toasting them in five different shades.

The current record for a toast mosaic stands at 174 sq metres.

