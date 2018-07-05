Double hand transplantee marks NHS 70th
Video

NHS at 70: Double hand transplant man returns to Leeds hospital

The first person in the UK to have a double hand transplant has returned to the hospital where he was treated as the NHS marks its 70th anniversary.

Chris King, from Doncaster, lost both hands, except his thumbs, in an accident at work five years ago. He had the complex operation at Leeds General Infirmary in 2016.

  • 05 Jul 2018
