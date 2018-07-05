Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS at 70: Double hand transplant man returns to Leeds hospital
The first person in the UK to have a double hand transplant has returned to the hospital where he was treated as the NHS marks its 70th anniversary.
Chris King, from Doncaster, lost both hands, except his thumbs, in an accident at work five years ago. He had the complex operation at Leeds General Infirmary in 2016.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-44724669/nhs-at-70-double-hand-transplant-man-returns-to-leeds-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window