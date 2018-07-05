Ellie's transgender journey
Lincoln teen's weekend transgender journey

Over one weekend, Ellie Wilkinson made the transition to living as a girl.

The 18-year-old from Lincoln was born a boy and took the step to live as a girl when she was 15 and still at school.

She said: "That was the scariest thing I've done in my life."

