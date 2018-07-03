Sculpture to honour life of Kes author
Statue to commemorate Barnsley-born author of Kes

A £100,000 statue is to be made to commemorate the life of a Barnsley-born author.

The sculpture will be of Billy Casper, a character in Barry Hines' book A Kestrel for a Knave, which inspired the film Kes.

