1980s ambulance saved from scrapyard
Ambulance crew save their former vehicle from scrap yard

Two former paramedics from Wakefield have rescued the old ambulance they used to drive in the 1980s.

The pair spotted the Ford Transit languishing in a local scrap yard.

It has been lovingly restored and is now used to raise money for charity.

  • 29 Jun 2018
