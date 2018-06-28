England fan gets 'world cup winners' tattoo
Confident England fan gets 'world cup winners' tattoo

A confident England fanatic has had an "England 2018 World Cup Winners" tattoo etched to his stomach with the tournament still in its group stages.

Supporter Jamie Richardson, 32, from Leeds, got the design tattooed on Monday after watching England's 6-1 win against Panama.

  • 28 Jun 2018
