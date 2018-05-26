Famous faces help with Brownie bookmarks

Media player
Julia Donaldson, Dawn French and Patrick Stewart are among the famous faces helping a West Yorkshire Brownie pack raise money for charity.
The 1st Burley-in-Wharfedale Brownies are asking celebrities to design a bookmark which will then be auctioned off to help a school in Zimbabwe.
Jo Brand, Emma Thompson, Look North's Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson have also designed the bookmarks.
26 May 2018
