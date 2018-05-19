Media player
An investigation by BBC Yorkshire & Lincolnshire Sunday Politics has found that information about where we shop, the cars we drive and who we vote for is being increasingly used by data brokering companies to build up a profile of our lifestyle.
One couple from Lincolnshire who took part in our experiment said it was "disturbing" to find out how much was known about their online activity.
19 May 2018
