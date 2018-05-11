Media player
Leeds stoma patient makes 600 ostomy bags to donate to others
A woman who created her own ostomy bag covers after having bowel surgery has made more than 600 to give to others.
Kimberley Swales, 44, from Yeadon, West Yorkshire, had an ostomy - where part of the bowel is poked through an opening in the abdomen to remove waste straight into a bag - last year.
Since then she has sewn the bags to give out to other people with an ostomy.
11 May 2018
