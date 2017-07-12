Girl gets 'bionic' hand from 3D print club
A 10-year-old girl has been given a "bionic" prosthetic hand after a West Yorkshire university club offered to create one for free.

Kelsie, from Mold in North Wales, was born without fingers on her right hand and was presented with the design at a party put on by the University of Huddersfield's 3D Printing Society.

The group won a 2017 National Union of Students award for their efforts.

