A fox has been named Basil by the crew at RNLI Spurn Point
Video

A fox has befriended the crew at an East Yorkshire lifeboat station.

The wild animal, nicknamed Basil by his new friends on the team, has become a regular visitor to RNLI Spurn Point.

  • 25 Jan 2017