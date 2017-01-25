Media player
'Basil' the fox befriends RNLI Spurn Point lifeboat crew
A fox has befriended the crew at an East Yorkshire lifeboat station.
The wild animal, nicknamed Basil by his new friends on the team, has become a regular visitor to RNLI Spurn Point.
25 Jan 2017
