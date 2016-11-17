Major fire at Newsome Mill in Huddersfield
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a four-storey former textile mill in Huddersfield.

The fire was reported about 04:50 GMT, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service.

Ruth Street, in Newsome, Huddersfield, is closed along with several other roads in the area.

