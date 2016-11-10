Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds poppy seller, 101, calls himself 'luckiest man alive'
One of Britain's oldest poppy sellers has described himself as the "luckiest man alive".
Ernest Carr, 101, said he had been "bombed, shelled and machine-gunned" and could "write a book" on his experiences during World War Two.
Mr Carr, from Yeadon, Leeds, has been selling poppies on a stall at his local supermarket for 25 years.
-
10 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-37938328/leeds-poppy-seller-101-calls-himself-luckiest-man-aliveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window