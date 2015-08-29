Video

The widow of a rugby player who died after collapsing during a match has sung Abide With Me before the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

Lizzie Jones lost her husband, Keighley Cougars player Danny Jones, following a match against London Skolars in May.

Mrs Jones, a professional singer, delivered the traditional cup final anthem before the showpiece match between Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos.

She said the occasion was to thank you to players, fans and officials for their support since her husband's death.