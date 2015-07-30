Media player
'First crisp sandwich shop' opens in Keighley
A man in West Yorkshire has opened what he claims to be England's first, and probably last, "crisp sandwich" shop.
Mark Pearson said he had set up the shop in Keighley to cater for locals who "like that little bit of extra crunch in their lunch".
The 42-year-old was inspired by a similar business in Belfast.
BBC Look North's Cathy Killick reports.
30 Jul 2015
