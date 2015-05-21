Media player
Calais lorry driver 'fears for his life'
A Yorkshire lorry driver says he fears for his life due to the behaviour of people at French ports trying to enter the UK illegally.
Michael Pearson, who works for a Dewsbury haulier, said he was threatened with an iron bar last week as he queued in a line of lorries at Calais.
He filmed dozens of immigrants, some carrying knives, as they attempted to break into lorries.
21 May 2015
