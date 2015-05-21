Man tries to break into lorry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Calais lorry driver 'fears for his life'

A Yorkshire lorry driver says he fears for his life due to the behaviour of people at French ports trying to enter the UK illegally.

Michael Pearson, who works for a Dewsbury haulier, said he was threatened with an iron bar last week as he queued in a line of lorries at Calais.

He filmed dozens of immigrants, some carrying knives, as they attempted to break into lorries.

  • 21 May 2015