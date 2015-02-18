Media player
David Hockney's iPad artwork goes on display
An exhibition of artwork drawn on a tablet computer by artist David Hockney has opened in Saltaire, West Yorkshire.
The 33 images depict the arrival of spring in the Yorkshire Wolds in 2011.
Zoe Silver from Salt's Mill said the exhibition is the first time the works have been displayed in the north of England.
18 Feb 2015
