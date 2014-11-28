Black Friday shoppers in Batley
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Batley Tesco Extra 'Black Friday' shoppers fight over TVs

Shoppers have been filmed fighting over TVs in a supermarket in Batley, West Yorkshire during "Black Friday" sales.

The footage shows people leaping over barriers and struggling to get hold of cut-price coffee machines and televisions.

  • 28 Nov 2014