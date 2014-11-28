Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Batley Tesco Extra 'Black Friday' shoppers fight over TVs
Shoppers have been filmed fighting over TVs in a supermarket in Batley, West Yorkshire during "Black Friday" sales.
The footage shows people leaping over barriers and struggling to get hold of cut-price coffee machines and televisions.
-
28 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-30243796/batley-tesco-extra-black-friday-shoppers-fight-over-tvsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window