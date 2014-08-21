Media player
Attack victim Joel McBrinn heads to Challenge Cup final
A Leeds Rhinos fan who was left fighting for his life after being attacked nine years ago is now looking forward to seeing his team play in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.
Joel McBrinn, 26, was savagely beaten by a gang of youths behind a restaurant in Leeds in 2005.
BBC Look North's John Cundy, who reported on the story at the time, has revisited Mr McBrinn as he prepares to travel to London for the rugby league final.
21 Aug 2014
