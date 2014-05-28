Media player
Underground market for Bradford's hidden tunnels
Hidden tunnels under Bradford city centre are being developed into an underground market with two bars, a restaurant, nine shops and flea market stalls.
In the past the tunnels have been used as a prison, an air raid shelter and even a nightclub where Jimi Hendrix is believed to have performed.
28 May 2014
