Workman in Bradford's underground tunnels
Video

Underground market for Bradford's hidden tunnels

Hidden tunnels under Bradford city centre are being developed into an underground market with two bars, a restaurant, nine shops and flea market stalls.

In the past the tunnels have been used as a prison, an air raid shelter and even a nightclub where Jimi Hendrix is believed to have performed.

  • 28 May 2014