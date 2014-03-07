Francis Whittingham
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

West Yorkshire disabled man's 18-month shower wait

A disabled man from Brighouse in West Yorkshire has waited 18 months for a walk-in shower to be fitted in his home

Francis Whittingham, 72, was promised a specially adapted bathroom by Calderdale Council.

The authority said the delay was down to the number of people requiring specialist services and the "limited" funding available.

  • 07 Mar 2014