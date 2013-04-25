Media player
HS2 in Leeds battles for hearts and minds
The chief executive of the planned HS2 route to Leeds has spoken at an event in the city about the project bringing thousands of new jobs.
Alison Munro, HS2 chief executive, was speaking at a business event at the Royal Armouries.
Protesters to the high-speed route made their views known outside the meeting with an inflatable white elephant.
25 Apr 2013
