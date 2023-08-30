Police investigating the bricking of the Aston Villa team coach have released CCTV footage.

It shows the moment a brick was hurled at the Premier League team's vehicle as it left Burnley following their victory at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Damage was caused to the bus and, although no-one was injured, police said the incident could have caused serious injury or even a death.

Officers want to identify two men seen close to the left of the coach.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk