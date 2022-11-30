The touching moment a pair of pen pals, who have written to each other for almost seven decades, met for the first time has been captured on camera.

Patsy Gregory, 80, from Hoghton in Lancashire, travelled nearly 4,000 miles to meet up with Carol-Ann Krause in Conway, South Carolina, who she began writing to in 1955, aged 12.

She said her American friend was "just as I imagined she would be".

"I recognised her immediately and it just felt natural," she said.

Footage provided by WNBF News.

