As 21-year-old Gracie Nuttall walked on stage to collect her degree in front of a cheering crowd, there was just one thing missing - her big sister.

In May, Laura Nuttall, whose determination to tick of a bucket list of dreams hit the headlines, died at her home in Barrowford, Lancashire, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her death came five years after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer where she was given 12 months to live.

"It hasn't been easy at all. But it really was Laura just sort of saying 'come on - if I can do this, you can do that'," says Gracie.

