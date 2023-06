A Bornean orangutan has been born at Blackpool Zoo for the first time in 20 years.

The "very special" arrival is part of a breeding scheme to protect the species which is at risk of extinction.

Blackpool Zoo director Darren Webster said the birth of the male was "wonderful news" for the zoo and the critically endangered primates.

He said breeding programmes were "absolutely vital" to help safeguard the future of the species.