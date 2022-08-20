People in Blackpool have told of their disgust at finding out they had been swimming in a sea where raw sewage was released into the sea during a storm.

BBC North West Tonight visited a Lancashire beach and found many people enjoying the warm weather in the water.

Parents have joined an MP to express their upset after the burst pipe released raw sewage into the sea where children later swam.

Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said United Utilities had one of the worst track records for sewage discharges.

The excrement was released into the Irish Sea on Monday after a thunderstorm caused problems.

The company said it was carrying out urgent repair work to the pipe.

