A leading surgeon has said a ground-breaking imaging machine will transform survival rates for lung cancer patients.

The imager navigates the organ to find suspected tumours.

The Royal Preston Hospital is the first in the UK to get one and it means hard-to-find tumours can be detected much earlier.

Previously, 50% of patients would have a successful diagnosis but with this new machine it increases to more than 80%.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk