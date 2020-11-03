A llama caused a drama on a motorway after it ran on to the road and halted traffic.

Sue Brewer, who was a passenger in a nearby car, captured the camelid careering on to the carriageway at junction 3 of the M55, near Wesham in Lancashire, on Wednesday evening.

She said the llama's antics caused queues leading up to the motorway. It is not yet known how the llama ended up on the road.

National Highways officers said they were called to the scene at about 21:15 BST and then shepherded the animal to safety with the help of Lancashire Police.

