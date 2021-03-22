Dogs Ronnie and Patch spent the first six years of their lives living inside a house with about 50 other dogs and had never been stroked, worn a collar or gone on a walk, the RSPCA has said.

Now footage has been released of them enjoying the outdoors after the animal charity spent time working with the nervous dogs.

A year after they were rescued, they are still searching for their forever home.

