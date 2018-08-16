The Edwardian chandeliers at Blackpool Tower Ballroom are having their annual spring clean.

The two main one-tonne chandeliers are winched down by hand before the cleaning process begins.

It will take a few weeks to clean the chandeliers, which are made of hand-cut crystals from Italy and use LED bulbs.

Aaron Edgar, head of operations, said it was always a "nerve-wracking moment" but they had not dropped one yet.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk