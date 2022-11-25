Europe's only industrial aerial ropeway transports 300 tonnes of clay each day to a brickworks 1.75 miles (2.8 km) away - and it is all down to gravity.

Built in 1924, the ropeway in Claughton, Lancashire, is made of 25mm-thick steel and is carried above the ground on trestles without using any power.

It carries clay from a quarry in Claughton Moor to Forterra brickworks.

While the technology hails from Victorian times, it also happens to be great when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.

