A mother who has given her home a pirate theme for Halloween said she wanted to cheer up locals amid the "doom and gloom" era.

Sally and her husband were inspired by their son's favourite film, Pirates of the Caribbean, and had a pirate ship built from second-hand items in Burnley.

She said trick-or-treaters found it "amazing" and everybody who saw it was left "smiling".

Her son Frankie said he both did and did not like it "because it's scary and it's not scary".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk