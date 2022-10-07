The father of a two-year-old boy killed in a gas blast has said the man who caused it by cutting a pipe in order to make money was "selfish" and had "wrecked" his family's life.

George Hinds died after drunken neighbour Darren Greenham used an angle grinder to cut a pipe in his own home so he could sell it for scrap, while drunk and under the influence of drugs, in the early hours of 16 May 2021.

His father Stephen said: "He's taken mine and my [partner] Vicki's life away, just for selling copper."

He said he missed George "with my life", adding: "No one can understand how much it hurts."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk