Artists in Morecambe have covered an "ugly" fence surrounding a derelict theme park site with 100 colourful artworks.

The former Frontierland site on Morecambe's seafront closed in 2000 and despite several attempts to redevelop the site, it remains empty.

After Bob Pickersgill painted Morecambe-born Thora Hird to brighten up one of the panels two years ago, other artists have added their artworks to the 600ft (183m) long fence.

He said while it has brightened the "eyesore" up, he hoped something would be done with the site.

