An Indian restaurant entrepreneur has told how she owes her success to her proud South Asian heritage.

Nisha Katona, the brains behind street food chain Mowgli, said she "didn't want to be Indian" when she was growing up in the 1970s.

But she now puts her achievements down to "the fact that I'm a brown English person".

The businesswoman, who is about to open her 21st restaurant, was born in Ormskirk and grew up in Skelmersdale.

She said at the time, she was "embarrassed by the way my food smelt" and "the clothes my parents wore", but that upbringing gave her her business.

She added that she was now "really grateful" for her heritage, because it "makes the world a bit of an enriched place".

She spoke to BBC North West Tonight as part of South Asian Heritage Month.

