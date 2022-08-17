Archives in the BBC Rewind project show dinner ladies at a school in Lancashire spicing up its lunch offerings for pupils in the 1980s.

The Accrington school served up freshly made authentic Asian curries, samosas and chapatis.

One schoolboy told BBC North West Tonight the curry was "nice" but said he would prefer to be eating fish and chips.

The footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project to help celebrate the corporation's centenary.

The public are being given access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

