A woman who spotted old footage of herself talking to the BBC as a child 55 years ago said she "can't believe it's been so long".

Claire Banfield, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, was asked about her aunt Sheila and uncle Gordon's wedding when the cameras came to her school in Blackburn for the 1967 Children Talking series.

She told BBC North West Tonight she remembers looking at the camera lens and saying "there is someone in there" after seeing her reflection.

"For ages after I thought all the television people lived in the television box," she said.

She added she would post little notes and try and post them into the back of the screen.

The footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project to help celebrate the corporation's centenary.

The public are being given access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk