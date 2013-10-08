A footballer who "grew up without knowing any other Asian players" has said she hopes her career will encourage others to play the game.

Millie Chandarana, who is half-Gujerati and half-English, said her heritage inspires her on the pitch.

She has just signed her first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers and said the recent success of the Lionesses "shows how far women's football in general, and women's sport has come".

She spoke to the BBC as part of South Asian Heritage Month.

