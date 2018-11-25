Mike the rescued magpie retires to aviary

In 2018, Mike the magpie was rescued by dog walker Steve Rostron after being found distressed on a roadside in Sabden in Lancashire.

It was the beginning of an unexpected yet beautiful friendship with Boo the whippet, as Mike made his nest in the family home.

But four years on, the mischievous bird is flying the nest to retire to a garden aviary "for everyone else's safety" after terrorising "most of the Ribble Valley".

His rescuer said it was "a bit much when he's coming at me trying to bite my ear off" but "it's a kind of affection. I think".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk