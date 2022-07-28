A man whose brother and sister-in-law were murdered by their son, has said the couple "had tried their best to help [him] with mental health issues".

Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were found stabbed to death at their home in Higher Walton near Preston, in November 2021.

Lee Tipping, 36, was convicted by a jury at Preston Crown Court and ordered to serve at least 27 years.

Speaking after sentencing, Stuart Tipping said his sister-in-law "had the patience of a saint" and had "put up with behaviour from Lee that no other mother would do".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk