More than 45 horses and their riders have taken a trip across the often-treacherous Morecambe Bay with the help of a special leader.

Michael Wilson is the Queen's Guide to the Sands, a royally-appointed role that makes him an expert in the bay's dangerous conditions.

He said the bay was "notorious for its quicksand", but his route for the annual outing had included dry spots, "some wet sand" and "quite a big pool of water for them to have a splash".

One rider said the 46 who took part in the largest gathering for the ride yet had "thoroughly enjoyed themselves".

