A man who broke a world record to lift 100kg (220lbs) above his head with one arm has hailed his program of training over the pandemic to make it possible.

Josh Lancaster, who has become the lightest person in history to make the lift, was taking part in England's Strongest Man competition in Preston.

The 31-year-old, who has a gym in Morecambe, said: "It feels amazing. I'm just a run-of-the-mill bloke.

"I wanted to prove you don't need to be big to be strong."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk