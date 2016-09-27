Two men have said they will rely on the kindness of people as they attempt to travel from Skelmersdale, Lancashire to Land's End in 24 hours.

Carl Eaton and his best friend Peter Walsh will not bring food, water or money when they embark on the 265 mile (426km) journey to Cornwall in July.

Mr Eaton, who runs football club Skem Men-Aces for adults with disabilities, said he wanted to think of a "wacky" challenge, so he and Mr Walsh will dress up as convicts in an "escape from Skelmersdale" theme.

The men are raising money for Skem-Aces and hope to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by wheelchair-users.

