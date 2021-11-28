Two dancers have told of a "once in a lifetime" experience after a global tournament resumed for the first time in three years.

Blackpool Dance Festival started in 1920 and hosts events including the British Open Championships across 13 days.

Mia Lennik-Holden, 19, and Andrei Toader, 20, both from Middleton, were among the dancers competing at the town's Winter Gardens.

Ms Lennik-Holden described the tournament as "unreal" and performing in Blackpool was "something every dancer should experience".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk