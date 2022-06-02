Crowds have gathered in Blackpool to watch the resort's heritage tram parade and celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The procession set off at 14:30 BST along the promenade amongst throngs of well-wishers in a party atmosphere.

The resort will light official beacons at Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the Water Tower later.

