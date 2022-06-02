A beacon will be lit at a Hindu temple in Preston to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

About 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth later to mark the occasion.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir has extra reasons to celebrate, as it marks the centennial year of spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj and 20 years since Preston became a city.

